Boulder Chamber schedules women’s networking event

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber will present a “Women’s Night of Connection” business networking event in December, with a special outreach to the younger generation.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway. The chamber is encouraging professional women to bring female proteges, daughters, nieces, granddaughters, cousins and students — anyone from the eighth-grade level up.

Guest speaker will be professional-development expert and certified behavioral consultant Dale Wilsher, an author and creator of several online courses on personality, career re-entry and boundaries.

Registration to attend is online at https://boulder.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/27634