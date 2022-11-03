Boulder County businesses eligible for no-cost energy efficiency coaching

BOULDER — Partners for a Clean Environment is offering no-cost consulting services to help Boulder County businesses “accelerate or create climate action strategies that improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and save money on energy bills,” PACE said in a news release.

The services will be offered as part of the county’s Climate Action Challenge initiative, which seeks for Boulder County to achieve net zero carbon by 2035 and 90% reduction in emissions by 2050.

“Businesses of all sizes have an important role to play in cutting the carbon emissions that fuel the climate crisis,” PACE business sustainability advisor Norma King said in the release. “It can be difficult to know where to start or how to make an even bigger impact. The Climate Action Challenge makes it simple by connecting Boulder County businesses to financial resources and consulting services that allow them to become climate action leaders through steps that make the most sense for them.”To learn more and join the Climate Action Challenge, visit pacepartners.com/challenge.