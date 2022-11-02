NCMC Foundation changes name to Weld Legacy Foundation

GREELEY — North Colorado Medical Center Foundation is now the Weld Legacy Foundation.

The Greeley-based foundation originally created to support programs, departments and patients at North Colorado Medical Center, is now expanding its mission. The sale of the hospital to Banner Health in 2019 enabled the foundation to expand into new ways to support health and wellness in Weld County, according to a press statement from the organization.

The newly renamed foundation will now also work with nonprofit organizations throughout Weld County that focus on health and education.

“Our organization has nearly 50 years of experience and has raised $50 million to support the hospital,” Tom Grant, Weld Legacy Foundation board chair, said in a written statement. “We wanted to be able to share what we’ve learned from those efforts with nonprofits and schools in our community to help them raise money to support their causes as well.”

The foundation plans to help nonprofits improve operations in order to multiply their impact, Grant said. Foundation staff members are working with a consultant to identify services nonprofits would find helpful. Those services are yet to be determined but may include assistance with strategic planning, leadership development and recruiting.

“Our goal is to grow the capacities of nonprofits in Weld County and help them collaborate to work toward a common goal,” said Jeff Carlson, Weld Legacy Foundation CEO. “Instead of five organizations working independently to improve childhood literacy, for example, we want to help them work together to improve childhood literacy each in its own way.”

Weld Legacy Foundation will continue to raise money to support NCMC, the organization said.

Any money that has been donated to the foundation for a specific purpose will continue to be used for that purpose. Any new donations made to Weld Legacy Foundation to be used for NCMC will be used as designated.

“Our intention is to honor the legacy of our past, current and future donors and be good stewards of their wishes,” Carlson said.