Lightning eMotors gains Canadian registration, opening new doors to sales

A fleet of vehicles lines the parking lot outside Lightning eMotors’ headquarters in Loveland. Lightning occupies 250,000 square feet in the former Hewlett-Packard Co. campus. Christopher Wood/BizWest

LOVELAND — Transport Canada has registered Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a manufacturer of zero-emissions, medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, in its pre-clearance program. The registration will enable Lightning Systems Inc. to expand activity in Canada.

Transport Canada is a federal institution responsible for transportation policies and programs that promote safe, secure, efficient and environmentally responsible transportation. The registration adds Lightning’s full range of Class 3 to Class 7 electric commercial vehicles to a list of vehicles eligible for additional Canadian funding programs, making it easier for Canada’s fleet operators to choose Lightning eMotors for their fleet-vehicle electrification needs, according to a press statement from Lightning.

Lightning, a Loveland company, made its first delivery of zero-emission battery-electric vehicles to Canada in 2021 and has about a dozen customers and partners across Canada, such as Canada Post, GoBolt, Crestline Coach Ltd., Frigid, Annex Distribution, Transmeda, Direct Bore, Cubex, 7Gen, and others, including a major Canadian grocery store chain.

The company has about 100 vehicles on order for Canadian delivery; it has about 50 on the road in the country now.

“A global leader in sustainability, Canada represents an important market in our international growth,” Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors, said in a written statement. “Canada has a demonstrated interest in EV adoption, offering appealing funding options and forward-thinking electrification mandates that make fleet electrification not only necessary, but advantageous for Canadian companies.”

Canada’s nationwide Incentives for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles Program targets 100% of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles be zero emission by 2040. These targets apply to private transportation, utilities and logistics fleets — all sectors where Lightning eMotors has ability to manufacture, sell, deploy and support electric vehicles.

“Canada sees the environmental importance and business advantages of converting to electric fleets and has matched calculated mandates with intelligent and targeted funding to make it happen,” said Charlie Beckman, regional sales manager at Lightning eMotors. “Our recent momentum and projections for growth in Canada are very promising, and now, with this new registration, we are ready to support even more accelerated adoption of Lightning vehicles.”