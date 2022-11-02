Gogo hires new general counsel, executive vice president

BROOMFIELD — Gogo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOGO) has hired Crystal Gordon to serve as the in-flight internet company’s executive vice president and general counsel, taking over the roles from Margee Elias.

Elias, who is retiring, will spend six months advising Gogo during the transition.

Gordon joins Gogo from flight-solutions firm Bristow Group Inc..

“We conducted a lengthy search for Margee’s replacement and found the perfect fit with Crystal. She has impressive backgrounds in aviation businesses, and in corporate and securities law which will be vital to Gogo’s continued success,” Gogo CEO Oakleigh Thorne said in a prepared statement. “I am excited to welcome Crystal onboard and I want to thank Margee for her 15 years of exceptional and dedicated service to Gogo.”