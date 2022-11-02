BizWest seeks nominations for Top 50 Most Influential Business Leaders

Who are the 50 Most Influential Business Leaders in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado?

BizWest readers can help the publication decide by nominating business leaders who they think have the most influence in the community, including Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 15, with the form available here.

After the nomination process, the public will vote on the nominees through Nov. 30.

The Top 50 Most-Influential Business Leaders list will be featured in the 2023 Book of Lists and unveiled at the 2023 Book of Lists Launch Party in February 2023.