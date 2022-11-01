Five to be recognized for sustainability efforts

LONGMONT — Five Longmont individuals will be recognized with sustainability awards at Saturday’s Sustainable Resilient Longmont recognition event.

To be recognized will be:

● Volunteer of the Year: Lacey Ankenman.

● Youth Environmental Stewardship: Astrid Villalobos Chavez.

● Community Sustainability Leadership: Iris Prieto Medina.

● Public Servant of the Year: Charles Kamenides.

● Inspirational Lifestyle: Andrew Lutsch.

Speaking at the event will be Auden Schendler, the author of Getting Green Done and vice president of Sustainability for Aspen Ski Co. The event is at La Vita Bella in downtown Longmont.

The awards event is SRL’s annual fundraiser, and 100% of the proceeds will go toward SRL’s mission of local sustainability and three focus areas of renewable energy, zero waste, and Earth Day, according to a press statement from the group.

“I’ve seen first-hand the power of local grassroots activism to make a real impact. That’s why I am so excited to recognize local heroes who are working so hard to drive and inspire positive community action,” said Ryan Schutz, executive director of the organization. “We’re producing local solutions to global challenges right here in Longmont.” More information on the event, including program, tickets and silent auction, can be found here.