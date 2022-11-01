Collins named CEO at North Range Behavioral Health

GREELEY — Kim Collins, chief clinical officer at North Range Behavioral Health, has been named the nonprofit facility’s CEO, its board of directors announced Tuesday. She succeeds Larry Pottorff, who is retiring.

Collins has worked with North Range for the past eight years and has more than 15 years of experience in the field. She previously was administrative director of North Range’s youth and family programs and its crisis-response team.

Kim Collins

Before joining North Range, Collins was director of clinical programs at Diversus Health, formerly Aspen Pointe, and regional operations director at Centennial Mental Health. She holds a bachelor of science in human development and family relations with a minor in social work, a master’s of science in education, focused on community counseling, and is a licensed professional counselor in Colorado.

“I’m confident in Kim’s ability to lead North Range at this critically important time in our history, bringing her experience, skill and passion to the job,” Pottorff said in a prepared statement. “Kim has exactly what it takes to help sustain North Range’s legacy of providing the best care where, how, and when people need it. Dynamic, collaborative, and creative, she will balance competing needs well, always with our clients foremost in her heart and mind. We all look forward to seeing Kim in her new role.”

Board president Jim Riesberg added, “Kim is a leader who embodies the North Range values of compassion, collaboration and ‘customer first’ that make North Range a pillar in our community for mental wellness.”

Established as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 1971, North Range Behavioral Health provides care for people who face mental-health and substance-use disorder challenges. A certified community behavioral health clinic with 25 locations throughout Weld County, its practices support children, youths, adults, and families across a wide spectrum of needs.