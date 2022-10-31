Amazon offers prepaid tuition at FRCC for front-line employees

Amazon has approved Front Range Community College as a new education partner for the company’s Career Choice program.

The partnership will provide Amazon’s hourly employees with access to the college’s more than 200 degree and certificate options — and prepaid tuition if they enroll. The program pays for certificates, associate and bachelor’s degrees, as well as high school completion, general equivalency diplomas and English as a Second Language proficiency certifications.

“We are incredibly proud to be selected as an educational partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program,” said FRCC president Colleen Simpson in a prepared statement. “Our teachers can’t wait to help Amazon employees continue their education and learn the skills they need for career advancement. FRCC’s flexible online and hybrid classes are great options for working adults, and with an Amazon distribution center in nearby Thornton, our Westminster campus will be a close, convenient option for employees who want to take classes in person.”

The partnership with FRCC “adds to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, global program lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers.”

Spring classes start Jan. 17 at FRCC campuses in Westminster, Longmont and Fort Collins as well as more than 500 online classes. The college offers individual support services such as academic advising, tutoring, help with writing and math, child-care assistance, career counseling, disability support, guidance on transferring to a four-year university and assistance navigating veterans’ benefits.