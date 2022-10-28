 October 28, 2022

Edgewise launches children’s trial for muscular dystrophy drug

BOULDER — Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: EWTX) has initiated a study of the impact of its flagship muscular dystrophy drug candidate EDG-5506 on children with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The Phase 2 clinical trial is being conducted at Rare Disease Research LLC in Atlanta. Test subjects are 27 children ages 4 to 9 years.

“We are very pleased to begin this important clinical trial of EDG-5506,” Han C. Phan, head of research at Rare Disease Research LLC, said in a prepared statement. “Having studied EDG-5506 over the past year in individuals with Becker with promising results, I’m excited to see the potential of EDG-5506 in children with Duchenne.”

