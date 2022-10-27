Local city, people win Economic Development Council of Colorado awards

PUEBLO — The Economic Development Council of Colorado handed out its annual EDIE Awards last week during a ceremony in Pueblo, and among the winners were a Northern Colorado city and two leaders of local economic development organizations.

Fort Collins won in the large community category, Johnstown economic development manager Sarah Crosthwaite won rookie of the year and Upstate Colorado CEO Rich Warner won the economic development achievement award.

“We celebrate and honor the winners of this year’s EDIE awards. Their dedication and hard work towards the progression of our industry, across the state and beyond, is astounding,” EDCC board chairwoman and Windsor director of economic development Stacy Miller said in a prepared statement. “These individuals and organizations’ contributions to our communities will help to advance Colorado’s economy for years to come.”