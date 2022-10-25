FoCo, Loveland women’s clinics to offer OB/GYN surgeries at Nadora in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN – The Women’s Clinic of Northern Colorado has begun offering elective obstetric and gynecological surgeries at Nadora Healthcare in Johnstown.

Surgeons from the Women’s Clinic’s locations in Fort Collins and Loveland will be performing the procedures at Nadora’s Johnstown building, 4397 Ronald Reagan Blvd., the companies announced.

Monday’s announcement comes on the heels of the closure of The Surgery Center of Fort Collins, which announced Aug. 12 that it was shutting its doors because of “adverse business conditions.”

The Nadora facility features an on-site convalescent center where patients can recover for up to 72-hours in private surgical suites before returning home from higher-acuity procedures.

“We’re thrilled to have The Women’s Clinic of Northern Colorado join us here at our ambulatory surgical center,” Nadera CEO Scott Dhupar said in a media release. “Access to women’s health is more important than ever, and offering these critical services to Northern Colorado align perfectly with our mission. We’re looking forward to a bright future between The Women’s Clinic and Nadora Healthcare.”

Nicole Meyer, clinical director at the Women’s Clinic of Northern Colorado, added that “we are happy to collaborate with Nadora Healthcare to provide an excellent surgical experience for our patients.”

The Women’s Clinic of Northern Colorado was founded in 1965 and has locations in Fort Collins at 1107 S. Lemay Ave., Suite 300, and in Loveland at Suite 150 of the North Medical Office Building, 2500 Rocky Mountain Ave. Its combined staff includes more than 32 board-certified physicians, midwives, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

Nadora Healthcare, founded in 2013, serves patients from more than 20 states and Canada from its Johnstown facility. The center features a bundled-payments surgical center model that specializes in OB/GYN, pain management, orthopedic, spine, podiatry and cosmetic procedures.