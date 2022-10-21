Workforce  October 21, 2022

Colorado unemployment rate flat at 3.4% in September

September unemployment in Colorado held firm. Source: Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

DENVER — Colorado’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate in September was 3.4%, flat from the month prior. 

Nationally, the rate ticked down slightly to 3.5%.

All four counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado also had slight decreases in their non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, according to new data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. 

Boulder County led the way at 2.5%, down from 2.6% in August. Broomfield and Larimer counties each posted rates of 2.7%, down a 10th of a percentage point over the month. Weld County’s September rate was 3.4%, down from 3.6%

In Colorado, 67.1% of the population over the age of 16 was employed in September, a higher rate than before the COVID-19 outbreak in February 2020. 

“Over the year, the average workweek for all Colorado employees on private nonfarm payrolls was unchanged at 33.5 hours, while average hourly earnings grew from $32.46 to $34.43, nearly two dollars more than the national average hourly earnings of $32.46,” according to CDLE.

