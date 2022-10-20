CSU, FRCC ink deal to help hospitality students easily transfer

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University and Front Range Community College will announce today a new agreement that will make it easier for hospitality management students to transfer between the institutions.

Students who start their hospitality industry education at FRCC will be able to transfer to CSU to complete their bachelor’s degrees, according to information provided to the media.

The two schools will formally announce the agreement at 11 a.m. at the FRCC Larimer Campus in Fort Collins, 4616 S. Shields St. in the Grays Peak Building, Room 116.

According to the preliminary details, the new hospitality management transfer program gives FRCC students who successfully complete the college’s Associate of Arts degree — and are admitted to CSU’s program — a clear path to transfer to CSU as a junior to complete a bachelor’s degree.

“We are very proud of our long-standing partnership with Front Range Community College, which is recognized nationally for its successful student transfer programs,” interim CSU provost and vice president for academic affairs Janice Nerger said in a written statement. “FRCC and CSU share the goals of access, affordability and inclusive excellence, and we strive to broaden pathways for students who want to achieve their dreams of a bachelor’s degree. From Wolves to Rams, this transfer agreement for hospitality management in CSU’s College of Health and Human Sciences will help students continue their educational journey from one of the best community colleges in the country to one of the nation’s top public research institutions.”

“This partnership will make transferring to CSU simpler and more streamlined for our hospitality students,” said Teresina Davie, FRCC hospitality faculty and program director. “Our students can save money by doing the first two years of their coursework at FRCC — at a significantly lower cost. They can then seamlessly transfer to CSU for their junior and senior years where they’ll be well prepared for their upper-level courses to complete a bachelor of science degree.”