Dia de Muertos to be celebrated Oct. 28

FORT COLLINS — Old Town Square in Fort Collins will transform into a community altar on Oct. 28 for the second annual Dia de Muertos community celebration.

The celebration is a Black, Indigenous and People of Color Alliance of Larimer County event.

In Latinx culture, Día de Muertos celebrates friends, family and loved ones who have died. The event observes their lives with memories, mementos, food and more.

According to BIPOC, the event begins at 8 a.m. An immersive, virtual altar will display user-submitted images, poems, and songs. Individuals across Northern Colorado are invited to submit virtual memories of those who have died.

Festivities culminate with traditional dance and ceremonia starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a procession through Old Town.

On the day following Dia de Muertos, a masquerade benefit will be held in the Agave Room at Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant. The benefit will begin at 6 p.m.