CDOT provides grant to Aims for aviation outreach

GREELEY — The Colorado Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics has awarded Aims Community College a $50,000 grant to help create a mobile aviation lab to promote careers in aviation and aerospace among K-12 students.

The grant is intended to help with workforce development in the growing aviation and aerospace industry. Aims will use the mobile lab to reach people who might not have previous exposure to aviation.

“We will have educational activities within the trailer to emphasize the importance of STEM-based classes and hopefully spark inspiration,” Sara Bauermeister, an Aims flight instructor and the president of the Aims Women in Aviation Chapter, said in a written statement. “As a female, I was not exposed to aviation and didn’t consider it as an option growing up. We hope to change this and show kids the various paths in aviation and how to pursue them.”

The lab includes:

Virtual reality flight simulators.

Air traffic control simulation.

Unmanned aircraft simulators.

Drones.

STEM-related activities.

The lab will be ready for launch in late spring or early summer of 2023.