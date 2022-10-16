Future Legends installs dome for indoor activities
WINDSOR — The Future Legends Complex in east Windsor has added a 167,000-square-foot dome that will serve as a bad weather training site for teams that use the new sports facility.
The inflatable dome was installed Wednesday. It is 96 feet high and large enough to hold a 110-yard-long turf field as well as courts for other activities.
According to a press statement, Future Legends said that the dome will serve as an indoor training facility for the Northern Colorado Owlz. It can be configured for a FIFA regulation-size soccer pitch, two youth baseball or softball fields, four flag football fields, a lacrosse field, 16 volleyball courts, and nine basketball courts, the press statement said.
Plans call for attaching a two-story restaurant and bar that will provide views into the dome. Just outside the dome will be 16 pickleball courts and four beach volleyball courts.
The dome will be ready for public use this winter.
WINDSOR — The Future Legends Complex in east Windsor has added a 167,000-square-foot dome that will serve as a bad weather training site for teams that use the new sports facility.
The inflatable dome was installed Wednesday. It is 96 feet high and large enough to hold a 110-yard-long turf field as well as courts for other activities.
According to a press statement, Future Legends said that the dome will serve as an indoor training facility for the Northern Colorado Owlz. It can be configured for a FIFA regulation-size soccer pitch, two youth baseball or softball fields, four flag football fields, a…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.