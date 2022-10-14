Uplift: FoCo to expand access to music for youth

FORT COLLINS — Uplift: FoCo, a network that connects human service organizations, music program providers, musicians, venues and studios to expand access to music for youth, will take place Nov. 13 at the Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave., in Fort Collins.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Uplift Scholarship, which provides mentors and funding directly to youth to expand their access to music. The house band features Northern Colorado musicians accompanied by Fort Collins songwriters and youth musicians from The Matthews House and School of Rock.

The evening will include a Silent Auction & Art Show featuring Northern Colorado items. The event also includes a live painter, limited-edition merchandise and prize giveaways.

Uplift: FoCo focuses on teenagers from system-involved, low-income and broken-home families. Youth will receive scholarship and mentorship support alongside open access to the network, building youth-defined pathways into the music world.

Doors for the event open at 5 p.m., with the show beginning at 6 p.m. General-admission tickets are donation-based, with reserved seating at $15 and VIP tables at $80. Register at www.upliftfoco.com.