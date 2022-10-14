Nonprofits  October 14, 2022

United Way of Larimer County plans Loveland celebration

LOVELAND — United Way of Larimer County will conduct its Larimer United Loveland Celebration, Oct. 25. The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the Sweet Heart Winery, 5500 W. U.S. Highway 34.

The nonprofit organization will honor its Loveland Collaborator of the Year and will celebrate work led by United Way in the community, including the launch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and partnerships working to boost early education and access to child care in Northern Colorado.The event is free to attend, but registration is required.

