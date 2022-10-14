Banner recognized for youth employment program
GREELEY — Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development has recognized Banner Health as an outstanding employer for its contribution to youth development.
Banner participated in the Governor’s Summer Job Hunt program. The health care organization offers an internship program as well as externships and apprenticeships to help develop health care professionals in Northern Colorado.
The Governor’s Summer Job Hunt connects tens of thousands of high school and college students with Colorado employers willing to help teach and develop professional and technical skills for youth in the community, according to information about the program. Holly Werner, senior human resources consultant at Banner, and Phoebe Stalker, campus engagement specialist at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, were both partners in the program.
“The best employers understand that giving a young person a summer job is an investment in tomorrow’s workforce,” Joe Barela, Colorado Department of Labor and Employment executive director, said in a written statement. “It’s one thing to tell young people the value of knowing how to spell or do simple math, but it’s something else for them to recognize how important it is to get it right when they’re preparing a letter for work or having to make change. It makes the classroom learning real.”
