Voodoo Doughnuts confirms new Boulder shop

The building at 3210 Arapahoe Ave., formerly home to Taco Bell/KFC, is rumored to be the site of a future Voodoo Doughnuts. Christopher Wood/BizWest

BOULDER — Doughnut chain Voodoo Doughnut will try to bring Boulder eaters under its spell with a new shop at 3210 Arapahoe Ave.

Locals have speculated for several months about the popular Portland-based chain coming to town since the former Taco Bell-KFC fast-food space at the Arapahoe Avenue site was repainted pink, a color that often adorns Voodoo locations.

Voodoo, known for its over-the-top doughnut toppings, has several locations in Denver and at the Denver International Airport.

“We are super excited to expand the brand in Colorado,” Voodoo CEO Chris Schultz said in a prepared statement. “Having Boulder be a part of the overall growth of Voodoo and bringing additional job opportunities to the community, that’s what it’s all about.”

The company, which has 15 stores mostly in the West, expects to hire 75 workers for the Boulder shop, which does not yet have an opening date.

Voodoo said it will hire those workers from the local community “and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal [paid time off], in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, letting the team be as unique as the doughnuts themselves.”