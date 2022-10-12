Stantec awarded $20M contract for Gross Reservoir expansion engineering work
BOULDER COUNTY — Canadian headquartered engineering and construction firm Stantec Inc. (NYSE: STN) has won a $20 million contract to provide engineering services for the second phase of the Gross Reservoir expansion.
The Denver Water project “will raise the height of the existing concrete curved gravity dam by 131 feet, increasing the reservoir’s capacity to approximately 119,000 total acre-feet and making it the tallest dam in Colorado,” according to a Stantec news release.
The project will be designed to prevent water shortfalls during droughts or other weather-related events such as wildfires and will provide mitigation and enhancement projects that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has determined will deliver a “net environmental benefit.”
The expanded reservoir will help balance the Denver Water North (Colorado River Basin via Moffat Tunnel) and South (South Platte and Blue River Basin) collection systems.
“By raising Gross Reservoir, Denver Water is addressing one of the most pressing issues facing the Western United States: water resiliency,” Mario Finis, executive vice president for Stantec’s energy and resources business, said in the release. “We are providing a multi-solution approach, including water storage, as part of an overall plan to address the challenges facing our communities.”
Stantec was awarded a $13 million design contract for the first phase of the reservoir expansion project in 2017.
