C3 opens real estate office in Greeley
GREELEY — C3 Real Estate Solutions LLC has opened its fifth office with an expansion into Greeley.
The new Greeley office is at 4625 W. 20th St. Other C3 offices are in Johnstown, Loveland and Fort Collins, which has two locations. The headquarters for C3 is in Fort Collins.
Jackie Olsgard, marketing coordinator for C3, said that the company was already doing business in Greeley before creation of the office, which opened Oct. 3.
“We wanted to better serve the Greeley area. We were already doing business in Greeley and with the growth happening in Weld County, we wanted a presence there,” she said.
A broker operations specialist and a transaction coordinator work from the new office. Others, including the CEO of the company, “float to all of the offices,” she said.
C3 will observe its 10-year anniversary in December. The company formed Dec. 12, 2012.
