Boulder flex space on Winchester Circle sells for $8.8 million

BOULDER — The fully leased 33,296-square-foot office-flex building at 6707 Winchester Circle in Boulder has a new owner.

Denver-based Evermore Partners LLC, through holding company EM 6707 Propco LLC, bought the building from Ivy Winchester Property LLC, an entity affiliated with New Jersey-based commercial real estate investor Ivy Realty Services LLC for $8.8 million, Boulder County property documents show.

The building last traded in 2018 for $5.5 million, according to public real estate records.

“Fully renovated in 2016, 6707 Winchester has 28,832 square feet of office and lab space and 4,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution space,” according to a news release from commercial brokerage Jones Lang LaSalle, which represented the seller. “The warehouse space offers three dock-high doors and one roll-up door. Amenities on site include: a fitness center with shower and locker rooms, an outdoor patio with BBQ and bike storage. The property is fully leased to four tenants with life sciences companies comprising 33% of the rent roll.”

Tenants at the Winchester Circle property include biopharmaceutical producer OnKure Inc. and Namaste Solar Electric Inc.

Ivy Realty has been active in the local market in recent years, notably selling off a Boulder office building leased to Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) in 2019, buying a Longmont commercial space that’s home to large-format digital graphics firm Circle Graphics Inc. in 2021, and scooping up a two-building campus in Longmont this year that’s home to the Boulder County Front Range Community College campus.