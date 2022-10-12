Boulder flex space on Winchester Circle sells for $8.8 million
BOULDER — The fully leased 33,296-square-foot office-flex building at 6707 Winchester Circle in Boulder has a new owner.
Denver-based Evermore Partners LLC, through holding company EM 6707 Propco LLC, bought the building from Ivy Winchester Property LLC, an entity affiliated with New Jersey-based commercial real estate investor Ivy Realty Services LLC for $8.8 million, Boulder County property documents show.
The building last traded in 2018 for $5.5 million, according to public real estate records.
“Fully renovated in 2016, 6707 Winchester has 28,832 square feet of office and lab space and 4,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution space,” according to a news release from commercial brokerage Jones Lang LaSalle, which represented the seller. “The warehouse space offers three dock-high doors and one roll-up door. Amenities on site include: a fitness center with shower and locker rooms, an outdoor patio with BBQ and bike storage. The property is fully leased to four tenants with life sciences companies comprising 33% of the rent roll.”
Tenants at the Winchester Circle property include biopharmaceutical producer OnKure Inc. and Namaste Solar Electric Inc.
Ivy Realty has been active in the local market in recent years, notably selling off a Boulder office building leased to Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) in 2019, buying a Longmont commercial space that’s home to large-format digital graphics firm Circle Graphics Inc. in 2021, and scooping up a two-building campus in Longmont this year that’s home to the Boulder County Front Range Community College campus.
BOULDER — The fully leased 33,296-square-foot office-flex building at 6707 Winchester Circle in Boulder has a new owner.
Denver-based Evermore Partners LLC, through holding company EM 6707 Propco LLC, bought the building from Ivy Winchester Property LLC, an entity affiliated with New Jersey-based commercial real estate investor Ivy Realty Services LLC for $8.8 million, Boulder County property documents show.
The building last traded in 2018 for $5.5 million, according to public real estate records.
“Fully renovated in 2016, 6707 Winchester has 28,832 square feet of office and lab space and 4,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution space,” according to a news release…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.