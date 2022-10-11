Small-business panel to discuss post-COVID operations
LOVELAND — A panel discussion to explore the state of business in Loveland as the pandemic wanes will occur Wednesday.
Small Businesses for a Healthy Loveland will convene a panel of business people moderated by Fort Collins mayor Jeni Arndt and state Sen. Rob Woodward.
According to a press statement, the panel will include Morgen Harrington of Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, Julie Shaffer of A.K.A. Kitchen, and Todd Heenan of Club Loveland to discuss the post-COVID states of their businesses. “The panel will discuss the challenges that remain, such as ongoing employment and supply chain issues. Panel members will also discuss what they have overcome, what they have learned, and how they are doing today as small businesses,” according to the statement.
The event will be at noon Wednesday at Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, 623 N. Denver Ave. in Loveland. Attendees are asked to bring their own lunches.
LOVELAND — A panel discussion to explore the state of business in Loveland as the pandemic wanes will occur Wednesday.
Small Businesses for a Healthy Loveland will convene a panel of business people moderated by Fort Collins mayor Jeni Arndt and state Sen. Rob Woodward.
According to a press statement, the panel will include Morgen Harrington of Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, Julie Shaffer of A.K.A. Kitchen, and Todd Heenan of Club Loveland to discuss the post-COVID states of their businesses. “The panel will discuss the challenges that remain, such as ongoing employment and supply chain issues. Panel members will also discuss what they…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.