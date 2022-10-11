PopSockets receives fair labor accreditation
WASHINGTON, D.C. — PopSockets LLC, a Boulder-based company, has earned the Fair Labor Association’s social compliance program accreditation.
PopSockets a privately owned digital lifestyle brand that specializes in phone grips and other products including cases, wallets, chargers and mounts.
Accreditation follows a multi-year evaluation of PopSockets’ business systems for compliance with international labor standards designed to protect workers in global supply chains. PopSockets uses manufacturers in eight contract facilities and one self-operated facility across six countries: China, the United States, Vietnam, Mexico, the Netherlands and Japan.
“Fair Labor Accreditation is a tangible example of PopSockets’ commitment to driving long-lasting, positive change to improve workers’ lives,” Sharon Waxman, FLA president and CEO, said in a written statement. “Our evaluation of PopSockets’ social compliance program documents that the company has effective systems in place — from headquarters to factory floors — that protect workers in its global supply chain.”
“It has been an incredible process to receive this accreditation that I truly believe is one of our greatest achievements as a company,” David Barnett, PopSockets founder and CEO, said in a press statement.
Among the company’s achievements, according to the accreditation report, has been an effort to boost wages in countries where it does business and to reduce overtime to legal limits. It also is increasing supplier business stability through forecasting, planning and communication.
PopSockets has developed a training program to educate its headquarters staff and inform suppliers on policies related to labor rights and sustainability issues, according to the press statement.
