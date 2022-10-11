Everitt Real Estate Center will recognize 2 professionals at annual event

FORT COLLINS — Two real estate professionals will be recognized by the Everitt Real Estate Center at its 26th annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Conference.

Peter Kast, a senior vice president with commercial real estate firm CBRE, will receive the 2022 Hall of Fame Award. Landon Hoover, owner and CEO of Hartford Homes, will receive the Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Landon Hoover, Hartford Homes. Peter Kast, CBRE

The event is 1-5 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Elizabeth Hotel, 111 Chestnut St. in Fort Collins.

Kast has worked in the Northern Colorado real estate community for 40 years. His expertise includes land portfolio management and sales as well as entitlement processes for residential, office, retail, industrial, institutional and recreational uses. Prior to joining CBRE, he was a partner with Realtec Commercial Real Estate Services and founder of Kast Real Estate Services Inc. He also was vice president of marketing and sales for GT Land of Colorado and a broker with Everitt Cos.

Hoover began his career as a strategy and operations consultant for Deloitte Consulting. In 2012, he joined Hartford Homes and rose from an analyst to vice president of land development to president. He bought the company in 2016. The company has grown from nine employees and about 80 homes annually to 60 employees and development of 300 homes each year. Landon has overseen the growth of the business from nine employees and about 80 homes annually to more than 60 employees and around 300 homes annually.