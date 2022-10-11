 October 11, 2022

Colorado air pollution permit backlog has doubled

Ever since the Environmental Protection Agency downgraded the state’s ozone rating, the backlog for air-pollution permits in Colorado has doubled, the Colorado Sun reports.

The backlog is helping environmental groups win lawsuits in state courts to further rein in pollution sources.

