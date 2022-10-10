Left Hand tops ranks of Colorado breweries at GABF

DENVER — Left Hand Brewing Co. Inc., based in Longmont, continues as the most-awarded craft brewery in Colorado after receiving two medals over the weekend at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver. The craft brewer has received 29 medals overall at GABF.

Left Hand was among 23 independent brewers from the state to medal at the festival, which drew 9,904 entries from 2,154 breweries.

“Colorado proves that we are a leader in the craft beer industry and shows that our brewers continue to brew consistently excellent beers in all types of styles,” CBG executive director Shawnee Adelson said in a written statement.

Colorado award winners for 2022 were: