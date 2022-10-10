Coalfire hires women to CFO, general counsel roles

WESTMINSTER — Coalfire Systems Inc., a Westminster cybersecurity firm, has hired two women to serve as its new chief financial officer and general counsel.

Aparna Dasai Williams, the firm’s new top lawyer, joins Coalfire from e-commerce shipping platform Shippo, where she built the corporate legal department.

New chief financial officer Merri Chandler joins from health care advisory firm The Chartis Group, where she held the same position.

“With the shift to the cloud and rise in remote working, cybersecurity is a boardroom priority, and world-class risk management is now driven with military precision and by human intuition,” Coalfire CEO Tom McAndrew said in a company news release “The mission of cybersecurity is to keep the world safe, and we’re accomplishing this by attracting top talent, like Merri and Aparna, and through Coalfire’s dynamic growth plans with our private equity partner Apax.”