8 continuing-ed credits offered at Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference

BOULDER — Real estate professionals are eligible to earn eight continuing-education credits at the 15th annual Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference, scheduled for Nov. 17 at the Embassy Suites in Boulder.

The credits are offered through the Boulder-Longmont Association of Realtors and the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.

The conference will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with sessions focused on various aspects of residential and commercial real estate, including a residential forecast by Todd Gullette, managing broker of Re/Max of Boulder.

Geoffrey Keyes, managing broker of Skye Commercial, will lead a panel discussion of the commercial sector, including Andrew Freeman, broker associate, WK Real Estate; Angela Topel, vice president — brokerage, Gibbons-White Inc.; and Todd Walsh, managing broker, Market Real Estate.

Other sessions will explore:

Life-Sciences Ecosystems: how developers can help fuel a vital sector.

Trend Lines: what rising interest rates and other data mean for the housing market.

Earth, Wind, & Fire — rebuilding after the Marshall Fire.

Over the Horizon: major developments on the periphery of Boulder County.

Breaking Ground: exploring new development projects in seven area cities.

Short-term rentals: navigating an array of regulations.

Climate Effect: Water, Weather, Energy & the impact on Real Estate.

Registration for the conference can be accomplished on the BizWest website. The early-bird registration fee is $70 through Oct. 31, or $90 with CE credits. Prices will increase by $10 as of Nov. 1.

Sponsors include charter sponsor Re/Max of Boulder; title sponsor Elevations Credit Union; supporting sponsor Baseline/McWhinney; and associate sponsors Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP, the Boulder Chamber, Boulder Creek Neighborhoods, EideBailly, First American Title Co., FirstBank, Golden Triangle Construction Co., Market Real Estate and Skye Commercial.