Greeley proposes $367M budget for 2023
GREELEY — City staff Tuesday night recommended a $367 million 2023 fiscal year budget to the city council.
In a presentation to the council, city finance director John Karner said Greeley’s revenue trends have recovered to their pre-pandemic levels and that the city is in a sound financial position heading into an uncertain future.
“If a recession does come, the city is in a good spot,” Karner said.
The city projects $12 million in revenue growth for 2023 and has reserves fully funded into the future.
By far the greatest expenditure in 2023 — about $170 million — will be for infrastructure and mobility projects, with about $72 million allocated for government operations, $64 million for community safety, and about $44 million for quality-of-life improvements. Highlights include a new wastewater treatment and reclamation facility, a new explosive device response vehicle for the police department and the development of trails in the recently annexed Shurview open space.
Members of the city’s citizens budget advisory committee said they concurred with the city manager’s recommended budget on all but two areas: The committee was concerned about the high level of turnover amongst city staff, and wanted more funding and manpower allocated to addressing Greeley’s homeless population.
The council will vote whether or not to adopt the budget at its next meeting on Oct. 18.
