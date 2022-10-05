CU to oversee $11M in fed grants for engineering students

BOULDER — The University of Colorado will help administer a $10.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Office of Naval Research to be used to help increase the number of engineering students from underprivileged backgrounds at CU Boulder, CU Denver, the Community College of Aurora and and the Community College of Denver.

The first cohort of students began this fall at the Community College of Aurora, while recruitment at the high school level will begin in spring of 2023, a CU news release said.

“The program targets students at the developmental math level—those who have not completed college-level math—which represents more than half of the students entering community colleges nationwide,” the release said. “It supports them in becoming calculus-ready in one year, completing additional math, science and introductory engineering courses toward an associate degree, while gaining internship or research experience before moving to a four-year university.”