Virta Health to relocate headquarters from California to Denver

DENVER — Virta Health Corp., a health technology company that seeks to reverse type 2 diabetes, will move its headquarters from San Francisco to Denver.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced the relocation Friday morning at a meeting of the Metro Denver Economic Development Corp.

“As a business person, I am excited about the progress our administration has made to attract and secure new businesses, help support existing companies and support the creation of more good-paying jobs for Coloradans,” Polis said. “This exciting addition to Colorado’s growing technology and health industries will bring new good-paying jobs to Coloradans, and we are thrilled to welcome Virta Health to Colorado, the best place to live, work, and do business.”

Virta’s technology reverses type 2 diabetes without medications or surgery. The company employs 392 workers, with 100 already working remotely in Colorado out of a satellite office in Denver.

“The technology and healthcare talent we have already assembled in Colorado provides a clear picture of the exciting growth potential we have in the region,” Sami Inkinen, Virta Health co-founder and CEO, said in a written statement. “Colorado is a great place to live, with a spirit of innovation and people who are willing to tackle big challenges to change the world for the better. It’s an ideal setup for a mission-oriented company like Virta Health.”

Colorado will provide up to $6.95 million in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period to VirtaHealth, referred to as Project Chamomile during the review process by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.