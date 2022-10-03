Victoria’s Secret closes Pink store in Twenty Ninth Street
BOULDER — The Victoria’s Secret Pink store in the Twenty Ninth Street mall has permanently closed.
According to a pre-recorded message on the store’s phone and a sign on the door, its last day of operation was Monday, Sept. 26.
Victoria’s Secret has had a tumultuous last few years. In February 2020, then-parent company L Brands Inc. — which also owns Bath & Body Works — attempted to sell Victoria’s Secret to a private equity firm, but the deal fell through. Last year, L Brands succeeded in spinning off Victoria’s Secret, but over that timeframe closed almost 300 Victoria’s Secret and Pink stores — nearly 25% of all retail locations.
It is not yet known who will fill the space left vacant by Victoria’s Secret in the mall, but clothing brand Roark Revival has announced that it will open in Twenty Ninth Street.
Representatives from Victoria’s Secret and Roark could not be reached for comment.
BOULDER — The Victoria’s Secret Pink store in the Twenty Ninth Street mall has permanently closed.
According to a pre-recorded message on the store’s phone and a sign on the door, its last day of operation was Monday, Sept. 26.
Victoria’s Secret has had a tumultuous last few years. In February 2020, then-parent company L Brands Inc. — which also owns Bath & Body Works — attempted to sell Victoria’s Secret to a private equity firm, but the deal fell through. Last year, L Brands succeeded in spinning off Victoria’s Secret, but over that timeframe closed almost 300 Victoria’s Secret and Pink…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.