Onsite Property Management acquired by Alabama firm

FORT COLLINS – Onsite Property Management Services Inc., whose portfolio includes about 500 homes in Northern Colorado, has been acquired by Birmingham, Alabama-based Evernest, a national full-service real estate and property-management firm.

Terms of the purchase, announced today by Evernest, were not disclosed.

The purchase also includes the association management contracts of the roughly 7,000 homes across Colorado and Wyoming that are part of Onsite’s HOA division.

Onsite was among the companies that not only survived but thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic. In BizWest’s 2001 list of Mercury 100 fastest-growing companies in Northern Colorado, Onsite ranked fourth in its tier of firms with 2020 revenue between $680,001 and $1.8 million. It recorded revenue growth of 73% from 2018 to 2020.

The acquisition brings Evernest’s overall homes managed to more than 12,000 nationwide.

“Onsite Property Management Services is the second company we’ve acquired that includes both rental properties and association management contracts,” Matthew Whitaker, Evernest’s founder and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Our goal is to build a full-service real estate business throughout the Front Range, and this acquisition is a significant step toward that reality.”

Onsite co-owner Ryan Williamson noted that “Evernest’s stellar reputation, coupled with the fact that they offer homeowner’s association services, made them a great fit for our clients and team members,” and fellow co-owner AJ Jones added that “we were looking for a firm that offered world-class service to our landlords and homeowner associations alike, so Evernest was a natural solution.”

Evernest officials did not return inquiries in time for BizWest’s deadline..

Onsite is the 28th organization purchased by Evernest, and one of eight within the last six months.

“Our goal is to find best-in-class property-management providers in select markets who are ready to exit the industry,” Whitaker said. “We take the legacy they’ve built and infuse it with our distinctive culture – which includes a boots-on-the-ground team, in-house brokerage services, and in-house underwriting – and provide a national, world-class property management experience for our owners and residents.”

Evernest operates in 25 real estate markets across the country.