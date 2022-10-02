Welcome to Distinctive Homes, BizWest’s look at premier properties available for sale in the region. We’ll share a new property weekly from the Boulder Valley or Northern Colorado.

$4,995,000

3769 Mountain Laurel

Boulder, CO 80304

Beds: 5 Total Baths: 5 Sq. Ft.: 5,058 Acres: 0.29 County: Boulder Year Built: 1994 Property Type: Single-Family Residence Garage Spaces: 3 Amenities: Four-sided waterfall island, European custom cabinetry.

Retreat to modern luxury in this tastefully curated North Boulder home, taken down to the studs, and remodeled by Hammerwell Inc. This stunning home welcomes you through an extra-large pivot door and oversized windows, showcasing a seamless transition from the outdoors. Expansive ceilings, clean lines, and a white and light wood tone palette define the minimalist design. New triple pane, Reynaers windows and doors, including a breathtaking 15 foot bi-fold door opening to the master deck, 2 Ortal double-sided luxury linear fireplaces, and a kitchen complete with brand new Miele appliances and a unique 4-sided waterfall island made of Crystallo Quartzite, are among the many well-crafted and intentional upgrades that set this home apart. Dimmable lights are installed throughout, even underneath the custom onyx tiling the powder room. The primary bedroom, with show-stopping floor to ceiling windows, and luxurious bathroom filled with natural light, is surrounded by trees and overlooks the lush garden. The private and quiet street, situated on a bluff near Wonderland Lake, offers direct access to mountain trails and bike paths, and walkability to nearby shops and restaurants. This home presents the finest of Boulder living!

Listing brokerage: WK Real Estate

Listing agent: Jen Rutherford, broker associate, 720-564-6097, jrutherford@wkre.com

View listing here.