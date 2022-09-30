Boulder County foundation’s new grants to nonprofits top $193K

BOULDER – Community Foundation Boulder County today announced 63 Community Trust grants totaling $193,200 for the first round of its flagship grantmaking program, the Community Trust. The second round of Community Trust grants, for the categories of Civic Engagement and Health and Human Services, will be announced in November.

“Our community partners have worked tirelessly over the last few years to meet our community’s needs in a challenging landscape,” Tatiana Hernandez, the foundation’s CEO, said in a prepared statement. “It is a privilege to support their important work in building a more equitable Boulder County.”

The Community Trust is the foundation’s primary discretionary grantmaking program. Established in 2001, the program supports community partners working within Boulder County across the following sectors: education, arts and culture, environment, animal care and welfare, health & human services, and civic engagement. Since its inception, the Community Trust has awarded more than $6 million to support the needs of Boulder County.

In this first 2022 cohort, the education sector received $63,000 in grants. Recipients were Access Opportunity, Boulder High School, Boulder Library Foundation, Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition, Colorado Youth for a Change, Crossroads School, I Have a Dream Foundation of Boulder County, Impact on Education, National Inventors Hall of Fame, New Horizons Cooperative Preschool, Open Door, TEENS Inc., Temple Grandin School, The Family Learning Center, TLC Learning Center and Wild Plum Center for Young Children and Families.

Designees in the Arts & Culture segment included Art Studio Inc. dba Firehouse Art Center, Boulder MUSE, Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, Cellists for Change, Colorado Music Festival & Center for Musical Arts, Creativity Alive, Dairy Arts Center, Frequent Flyers Productions Inc., JLF Colorado, Landlocked Films, LOCAL Theater Company, two programs at the Longmont Museum, Longmont Public Media, Motus Theater, Museum of Boulder, Parlando School of Musical Arts, Shaolin Hung Mei Kung Fu Association, Society for Creative Aging/VIVA Theater, Stitching the Situation, Stories on Stage, Street Wise Arts, The Word Storytelling Sanctuary, WOW! Children’s Museum and Young Professional DJs.

Receiving grants in the Environment sector were 350 Colorado, Cal-Wood Education Center, Community Cycles, Community-Led Preparedness Training for Climate Emergencies Project, Cottonwood Institute, Eco-Cycle, Garden to Table, Growing Gardens of Boulder County, Resource Central, Rocky Mountain Butterfly Consortium, Sustainable Resilient Longmont, Thorne Nature Experience, Wild Bear Center for Nature Discovery and Wildlands Restoration Volunteers.

Grantees in the Animal Care and Welfare segment included Brighter Days Dog Rescue, Colorado Horse Rescue, Colorado Pet Pantry, Front Range Freedom Rescue Inc., Good Life Refuge, Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Humane Society of Boulder Valley and

Longmont Humane Society.

Those wanting more information – including data and stories of the countywide impact of Community Foundation grant recipients – can contact Eric Schoenborn at

communications@commfound.org or 303-442-0436.