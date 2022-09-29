Animal Friends Alliance finds homes for 44 cats, kittens

Bohemian Rhapsody and her littermates were four of the kittens that found new families during the weeklong adoption event. Courtesy Animal Friends Alliance

FORT COLLINS — Animal Friends Alliance found homes for 44 felines during its fee-waived cat adoption special, which was conducted from Sept. 16-22.

The event was sponsored by Dennis Schick, broker/owner of Re/Max Alliance, as part of the organization’s Saving Pets Challenge crowdfunding campaign.

Animal Friends Alliance has taken in 1,915 cats and kittens so far in 2022, according to a press release.

The sponsored adoption weekend also raised funds to help Animal Friends Alliance compete in the Saving Pets Challenge, a national crowdfunding competition that runs through September.

The month-long campaign seeks to raise $150,000 for Animal Friends Alliance’s programs, including its cat and dog shelters, Community Cat Program, subsidized spay/neuter clinic, and Kibble Supply Pet Food Pantry. So far in 2022, Animal Friends Alliance has found homes for nearly 1,800 cats and 840 dogs, performed more than 4,800 spay/neuter surgeries, and distributed over 46,800 pounds of pet food to families in need.

“Our goal is to help animals in need, and this event served the dual purpose of finding new families for these kitties and providing resources to help even more animals,” Sarah Swanty, executive director of Animal Friends Alliance, said in a written statement. “We’re so grateful to Dennis Schick for his generous sponsorship of cat and kitten adoption fees this weekend, which united loving families and raised over $12,500 toward saving more animals.” For more information or to see a list of animals available for adoption from Animal Friends Alliance, visit SavingAnimalsToday.org.