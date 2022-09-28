Technology  September 28, 2022

McKesson VP named to Lightning eMotors board

LOVELAND — Zero-emission-vehicle provider Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) has appointed Wanda Jackson-Davis to its board of directors.

Jackson-Davis is the vice president of sourcing and procurement at health-care industry logistics firm McKesson Corp.

She also co-founded Black Women’s Executive Pathway, an Atlanta-based executive education provider that offers specialized executive training programs.

“We are pleased to welcome Wanda Jackson-Davis to the Lightning Board,” LeM board chairman Robert Fenwick-Smith said in a prepared statement. “Wanda’s knowledge and experience in supply chain, procurement and operations will provide perspective that complements our current board strengths as we position the Company for growth and success in the evolving eV marketplace.”

