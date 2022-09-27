New auto repair shop planned in Broomfield
BROOMFIELD — Broomfield drivers may soon have a new option for getting their cars serviced.
An out-of-state developer has proposed building Service Street Automotive, a 4,554-square-foot operation with eight service bays at 13735 Huron St.
The project applicant is SimonCRE R2D2 LLC, a holding company registered to the Arizona address of developer SimonCRE.
In Colorado, the company has built O’Reilly Auto Parts stores in La Junta and Pueblo, according to its online portfolio.
“Service Street will provide auto repair services ranging from brake repair, emissions, tire service, diagnostics and more,” the applicant said in a memo to Broomfield planners. “… Typically, 90% of vehicles are same-day service, or in one day and out the next day. The average number of cars serviced per day is 20.”
The Huron Street site is vacant and is located adjacent to the Montessori Academy to the north and Advance Auto Parts store to the south, planning documents show.
The plans for Service Street, which has locations along the Front Range and in Texas and Georgia, are expected to be reviewed by the Broomfield City Council in late October.
BROOMFIELD — Broomfield drivers may soon have a new option for getting their cars serviced.
An out-of-state developer has proposed building Service Street Automotive, a 4,554-square-foot operation with eight service bays at 13735 Huron St.
The project applicant is SimonCRE R2D2 LLC, a holding company registered to the Arizona address of developer SimonCRE.
In Colorado, the company has built O’Reilly Auto Parts stores in La Junta and Pueblo, according to its…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.