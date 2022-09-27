Aerospace industry vet tapped as Sierra Space’s top HR exec
LOUISVILLE — Louisville aerospace manufacturer Sierra Space Corp. has hired Heidi Hendrix as its new chief people officer.
She previously led the human resources team at Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems and was an HR vice president at Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC).
Hendrix takes over the role as SSC continues a recruitment drive that will nearly double its labor force and create 1,000 net new jobs in 2022, the company said in a news release.
“Heidi is an exceptional executive who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the
Sierra Space team,” SSC CEO Tom Vice said in a prepared statement. “Heidi has strong credentials and expertise as a senior HR executive of a high-growth technology-driven organization with more than 22,000 team members. This experience will help guide Sierra Space as we continue to grow and scale.”
Sierra Space has two main aerospace projects: the Dream Chaser space plane, which is expected to be used to resupply the International Space Station starting next year; and the Large Integrated Flexible Environment (LIFE) Habitat, a modular, three-story commercial habitation, business and science platform.
