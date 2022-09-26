 September 26, 2022

Starbucks coming to high-traffic Greeley stretch

Construction is under way on a Starbucks Coffee location that would serve a busy stretch of 16th Street in Greeley. According to the Greeley Tribune, the store, which will include a drive-through lane, could be open by the end of the year at 2000 16th St., across from North Colorado Medical Center.

