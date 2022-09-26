Larimer Make a Difference Day set for mid-October

FORT COLLINS — Make a Difference Day events in Larimer County will occur Oct. 17 through Oct. 23.

The 2022 observance will kick off with a week-long celebration of volunteerism in the county, according to a press statement from United Way of Larimer County. If an hour of volunteer time is worth $29.95, as estimated by the Independent Sector 2022 report, then Make a Difference Day events will generate more than $41,000 in value to the community, United Way said.

“Make a Difference Day has been supporting Larimer County through volunteerism with local nonprofits and municipal partners for more than 24 years. At United Way of Larimer County, we engage with community members and corporate partners, encouraging everyone to give their time and talent,” Kylie Hibshman, director of community engagement at United Way, said in the press statement. “We’ve heard from local nonprofit agencies that regular, on-going volunteering is needed. Make a Difference Day is a great way to get involved in our community and learn about the local nonprofit organizations that need volunteers.”

Individuals interested in participating in Make a Difference Day can do so by creating a free account on NoCoVolunteers.org, United Way of Larimer County’s online volunteer resource center. The site contains hundreds of volunteer opportunities, both virtual and in-person, from more than 50 local nonprofit agencies. To date, more than 2,000 active volunteers are registered at NoCoVolunteers.org, which operates year-round.