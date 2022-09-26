JBS hires first global chief sustainability officer
GREELEY — JBS USA Holdings Inc. has hired Jason Weller to serve as the company’s first global chief sustainability officer, a position that will oversee the meat packer’s development of the roadmap for its net zero 2040 commitment.
“Jason has established himself as a trusted voice and accomplished sustainability leader who produces real results,” JBS CEO Gilberto Tomazoni said in a prepared statement. “His expertise in agricultural carbon markets and his passion for rural vitality make Jason the ideal person to drive JBS forward as we focus on combating climate change and achieving our ambitious sustainability targets.”
Weller most recently held a leadership position at Truterra, the sustainability business of Land O’Lakes Inc.
