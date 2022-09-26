Greeley Starbucks union vote set for Tuesday

GREELEY — The labor organization movement among Starbucks workers could gain some momentum in Northern Colorado Tuesday as employees at Greeley’s 11th Avenue Starbucks location are set to vote on whether to join the Workers United union.

Should the workforce opt into the union, the Greeley location will join other union shops in the region including the Superior Rock Creek Circle Starbucks, which this year became the first Starbucks in Colorado to organize.

Workers at more than a half-dozen Starbucks locations in Colorado, mostly in the Denver area and Colorado Springs, have won their union elections. Workers in the Colorado stores said they hoped to gain higher pay, tighter security and other workplace changes.

“We believe that a true partnership — one that is equitable — stems from open communication and transparency. By supporting the unionization efforts of our store, Starbucks will allow us to become true partners to the company,” Starbucks employees wrote in an August letter to company ownership. “Our voices deserve to be heard, and we deserve a say in what we require to be successful in our roles — as baristas, as shift supervisors, and as the front-line workers providing coffee, food, and human connections within our community.”

The results of the Starbucks Greeley union election are expected to be tallied by early evening Tuesday.