Larimer County planning chief installed as second-in-command

FORT COLLINS — Larimer County planning director Laurie Kadrich has been tapped to serve as the jurisdiction’s new assistant county manager.

Larimer County manager Lorenda Volker, promoted to the top job this year, formerly held the assistant position.

“We were fortunate to have such a large candidate pool of high-quality professionals eager to serve our community, making this a difficult decision,” Volker said in a prepared statement. “After a thorough selection process, I am pleased to appoint Laurie as Larimer County’s new assistant manager. I look forward to serving alongside her.”

Kadrich, a former police officer who has held several other administrative roles in municipalities in Colorado and Wyoming, will now hire someone to take over her planning director role.