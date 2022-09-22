Homebuilder Frameworks rebrands, expands focus

FORT COLLINS — Frameworks Timber, a Fort Collins-based custom home builder, has dropped the word “Timber” from its name and will shift its focus from primarily timber-framed homes to all types of construction methods.

In addition to the name change, Frameworks has opened a storefront office at 3 Old Town Square, Suite 8.

“Our rebrand is a sign of our evolution as a custom home builder in Northern Colorado. We call ourselves Frameworks, and we can build literally anything our customers can dream up,” said Adrian Jones, Frameworks owner and founder, in a news release issued today. “We don’t need to limit ourselves to timber framing, however it’s still a core competency of ours.”

Jones founded Frameworks more than 25 years ago as a small building company specializing in stick-framing for projects along Colorado’s Front Range and in southern Wyoming. One of its projects is rebuilding homes in Superior that were destroyed by the 2021 Marshall Fire.