Zayo names chief product officer
BOULDER — Zayo Group Holdings Inc., a global communications infrastructure platform, has named Bill Long as its new chief product officer.
Long will lead the company’s overall product strategy as the company expands its fiber network around the globe, according to a statement from the company.
“Bill possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience overseeing product growth and profitability in the digital infrastructure space,” Andrés Irlando, president of Zayo Group, wrote in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the team. His experience, expertise and forward-thinking leadership will be an invaluable asset to Zayo as we continue to laser focus on delivering best-in-class infrastructure and managed services to our customers.”
Long has nearly two decades of experience in the telecommunications industry with expertise in interconnection and infrastructure services, enterprise and wholesale voice, and business and product development. Long previously worked at Equinix Inc., where he served as senior vice president of product management and was responsible for the overall growth and profitability of Equinix Interconnection and Data Center Products globally. Prior to Equinix, he worked at Level 3 Communications, including as vice president of voice services.
“As more of global GDP becomes digitally enabled, the criticality of fiber and communications infrastructure connecting the edge to core to clouds is becoming increasingly important,” Long said. “Zayo’s broad and deep geographic reach, along with its long-term commitment to network modernization and incredible team, have put the company in the ideal position to capitalize on this market opportunity. I look forward to working with the Zayo team to bring execution excellence and innovation to connect what’s next for our customers.”
Zayo offers networks in every major North American market and many major markets in western Europe.
