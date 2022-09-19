Lafayette native wins Obama foundation scholarship

LAFAYETTE — Makenna Turner, a Stanford University student from Lafayette, is among the 100 rising college juniors who plan to pursue a career in public service selected to receive a Voyager Scholarship from the Obama Foundation and Airbnb Inc. CEO Brian Chesky.

“Makenna Turner has spent the last six years of her academic career learning about how to use technology to create equity and researching how to build inclusion within STEM fields,” the foundation said in a news release. “She is growing her engineering foresight in hopes of building technologies that work towards a more equitable future. Makenna is passionate about equity and inclusion in technology-focused industries and how technology can be used to create an equitable world.”

Voyager Scholarship participants will receive up to $25,000 per year in financial aid, a $10,000 stipend and free Airbnb housing to pursue a summer work-travel experience between their junior and senior year of college, the release said.